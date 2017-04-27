Air Capital Insider

April 27, 2017 5:11 AM

FlightSafety promotes Cessna Learning Center’s Runner

By Jerry Siebenmark

FlightSafety International has promoted Rachel Runner to assistant manager of its Cessna Learning Center in Wichita.

The center offers training on the Citation Encore, CJ3, X and X+, Sovereign and Sovereign+, and Latitude business jets.

Runner joined FlightSafety in 2008 as asstiant to the director of quality management systems for Cessna aircraft training programs.

She has a bachelor’s degreee in technology management from Kansas State University, a master’s of business administration in aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Runner also is a licensed private pilot and advanced instructor, and past membership chair of the Women in Aviation Air Capital City Chapter.

