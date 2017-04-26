Spirit AeroSystems partners in Engineering Expo

The Wichita Society of Women Engineers and Spirit AeroSystems will hold their annual Engineering Expo for children on Saturday at Century II Exhibition Hall.
The free event is aimed at introducing children from 5 to 13 to science and engineering through interactive activities and hands-on demonstrations in robotics, physics, and civil and aerospace engineering.
It will also include themed workshops — such as on magnetic slime and how to build a hand-held vacuum — for children 11 to 13.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and registration is not required. Space is limited for the themed workshops, so early sign-ups at the event are encouraged.
For more information, see http://wichitaswe.org/expo.
