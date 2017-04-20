Air Capital Insider

Jerry Siebenmark shares inside knowledge of Wichita's aviation industry.

April 20, 2017 11:23 AM

Bell to take V-280 tiltrotor mockup on the road

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Bell Helicopter, the Fort Worth-based sister company to Wichita’s Textron Aviation, will take a full-scale mockup of its newest vertical lift aircraft on the road to an industry trade show next week.

Bell’s V-280 Valor is the company’s offering for the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program, and a mockup of it will be on display Wednesday through Friday at the 2017 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Nashville, Tenn.

The V-280 Valor’s prototype fuselage was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.

Bell is competing against a team from Boeing and Sikorsky for the program, funding for which hasn’t been appropriated.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

