Bell to take V-280 tiltrotor mockup on the road

Bell Helicopter, the Fort Worth-based sister company to Wichita’s Textron Aviation, will take a full-scale mockup of its newest vertical lift aircraft on the road to an industry trade show next week.
Bell’s V-280 Valor is the company’s offering for the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program, and a mockup of it will be on display Wednesday through Friday at the 2017 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Nashville, Tenn.
The V-280 Valor’s prototype fuselage was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.
Bell is competing against a team from Boeing and Sikorsky for the program, funding for which hasn’t been appropriated.
