April 12, 2017 3:01 PM

McCauley establishes first propeller service in China

By Jerry Siebenmark

McCauley Propeller Systems has partnered with a Chinese company to offer its first authorized service in that country.

McCauley — a Textron company with headquarters in Wichita and manufacturing in Columbus, Ga. — partnered with Shenyang Avias Aviation Maintenance Engineering Co. Ltd. to support customers in China.

Shenyang does propeller overhaul, aircraft maintenance, engineering support and parts sales.

A variety of Cessna airplanes use McCauley products — including the Denali single-engine turboprop under development — as well as General Atomics’ Predator B unmanned military aircraft.

