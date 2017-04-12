McCauley establishes first propeller service in China

McCauley Propeller Systems has partnered with a Chinese company to offer its first authorized service in that country.
McCauley — a Textron company with headquarters in Wichita and manufacturing in Columbus, Ga. — partnered with Shenyang Avias Aviation Maintenance Engineering Co. Ltd. to support customers in China.
Shenyang does propeller overhaul, aircraft maintenance, engineering support and parts sales.
A variety of Cessna airplanes use McCauley products — including the Denali single-engine turboprop under development — as well as General Atomics’ Predator B unmanned military aircraft.
