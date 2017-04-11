Asia’s biggest business jet show opens Tuesday

On the opening day of Asia’s biggest business jet show, Bombardier said it delivered a Global 6000 business jet to charter operator Zetta Jet.
The delivery represents an option exercised by Zetta Jet from a December 2015 firm and optional order for up to six Global 6000s, a large cabin, long-range jet priced at $69 million.
Zetta’s fleet includes four Global 6000s, two Global 5000s, two, older Global XRS and Express jets and one Challenger 650.
Bombardier, the parent of Wichita’s Learjet, made the announcement on the first day of the three-day-long Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exposition in Shanghai, China.
Exhibitors at the show include Textron Aviation, which has a Cessna Citation XLS+ business jet and Grand Caravan EX turboprop on static display at the at the Shanghai Hongqiao Airport.
Textron Aviation and AVIC General operate a joint venture in China called Cessna-AVIC Co. Ltd., which does completions on the Wichita-built XLS+ — paint, interior installation, flight testing and delivery — for Chinese customers.
