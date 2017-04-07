Bombardier opens business jet service center in China

Bombardier Business Aircraft on Friday celebrated the opening of its nearly 96,000-square-foot service center in China.
Developed in conjunction with the Tianjin Airport Economic Area, the Tianjin Service Centre will offer maintenance, repair overhaul and related services for Bombardier business jets in the region.
Bombardier said the center has received approval initially from the Civil Aviation Administration of China to perform service on Global, Challenger 604, Challenger 605 and Challenger 850 business jets. The company said it expects additional certifications to follow.
Bombardier said about 280 of its business jets are based in Asia.
