Weekend flight for B-29 ‘Doc’ postponed

Volunteers said Thursday afternoon that they are postponing a planned maintenance flight for the Boeing B-29 bomber, “Doc.”
“Conditions this weekend are expected to be unfavorable for our crew and airplane to perform our required maintenance check flight and other flight operations,” Doc’s Friends spokesman Josh Wells said in a blog post Thursday.
Their biggest weather concern this weekend is crosswinds, Wells told The Eagle on Thursday. Thunderstorms also are in the forecast for Sunday.
“Throughout the restoration project, including the planning of all of our flight operations to date, we’ve always made the safety of our crew and the well-being of our historic warbird the top priority,” Wells said in the blog post.
Comments