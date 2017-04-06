Air Capital Insider

April 6, 2017 10:29 AM

Boeing airplane deliveries slip 4 percent in first quarter

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Boeing delivered seven fewer airplanes in the first quarter of 2017 compared with a year ago.

The company’s total deliveries were 169 compared with 176 in the first quarter of 2016, according to information Boeing released Thursday.

Deliveries of its 737, 747, 767 and 777 were either lower or flat, while 787 Dreamliner deliveries increased by two airplanes between the quarters.

Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems manufactures major parts of all Boeing airplanes, including about 70 percent of the 737.

