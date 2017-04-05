B-29 ‘Doc’ could fly this weekend

Doc’s Friends’ volunteer crew is preparing the Boeing B-29 Bomber for its first flight of the year.
The group said Wednesday that the World War II-era airplane’s winter maintenance program has been completed, and volunteers successfully ran all four of Doc’s radial engines.
A required maintenance flight could happen as early as Saturday, which would be the first time the B-29 is flown in 2017.
The group plans to host its first public open house for the airplane from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Yingling Aviation, 2010 S. Airport Road.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
