April 5, 2017 1:37 PM

B-29 ‘Doc’ could fly this weekend

By Jerry Siebenmark

Doc’s Friends’ volunteer crew is preparing the Boeing B-29 Bomber for its first flight of the year.

The group said Wednesday that the World War II-era airplane’s winter maintenance program has been completed, and volunteers successfully ran all four of Doc’s radial engines.

A required maintenance flight could happen as early as Saturday, which would be the first time the B-29 is flown in 2017.

The group plans to host its first public open house for the airplane from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Yingling Aviation, 2010 S. Airport Road.

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)

B-29 Doc lands at Eisenhower Airport for the first time

B-29 Doc landed at Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport for the first time ever on Saturday, November 5. The crew left McConnell Air Force Base around 10:30 a.m. and flew for about 90 minutes to the east of Wichita. (video courtesy of Doc's Friends & David Wolfe, Visual Media Group)

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

