April 5, 2017 6:30 AM

QuikTrip, Dillard’s and the Learjet 75

By Jerry Siebenmark

A Business & Commercial Aviation magazine survey of Learjet 75 operators in its April 2017 issue offers a praiseworthy assessment of the Wichita-built Bombardier business jet — while revealing that two of the city’s best-known brands own and operate them.

“Given the strong endorsement of most operators, this, the sole production Learjet, appears well positioned to make an impressive comeback and remain in service well into the 21st century,” writes B&CA’s Fred George.

Learjet 75 pocket door

Learjet product manager Anali Stewart explains the process of adding a pocket door on the Wichita-built Learjet 75, which Bombardier says cuts the noise down in the passenger cabin by up to 8 decibels.

George also wrote that two of the midsize business jet’s biggest operators are Tulsa-based convenience store chain QuikTrip — which has four Learjet 75s — and Little Rock, Ark.-based department store Dillard’s Inc. — which has three of the jets.

Both retailers have a significant presence in the Wichita area.

Fast climb in a Learjet 75

Bombardier Learjet demonstration pilot Jeff Triphahn explains a performance climb in a Wichita-built Learjet 75 during a flight last week. (June 15, 2016)

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

