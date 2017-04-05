QuikTrip, Dillard’s and the Learjet 75

A Business & Commercial Aviation magazine survey of Learjet 75 operators in its April 2017 issue offers a praiseworthy assessment of the Wichita-built Bombardier business jet — while revealing that two of the city’s best-known brands own and operate them.
“Given the strong endorsement of most operators, this, the sole production Learjet, appears well positioned to make an impressive comeback and remain in service well into the 21st century,” writes B&CA’s Fred George.
George also wrote that two of the midsize business jet’s biggest operators are Tulsa-based convenience store chain QuikTrip — which has four Learjet 75s — and Little Rock, Ark.-based department store Dillard’s Inc. — which has three of the jets.
Both retailers have a significant presence in the Wichita area.
