Global 7000 almost breaks sound barrier in flight test

Bombardier Business Aircraft first Global 7000 flight test vehicle has reached a top speed of Mach 0.995, the company said Wednesday.
That milestone maximum speed, which is 663.4 knots or 763.4 miles per hour, was achieved with FTV1 during its flight test trails at the Bombardier Wichita Flight Testing Center, the company said in a news release.
Bombardier said that makes the Global 7000 the biggest business jet to reach that speed.
“Our flight test vehicles continue to show a high degree of maturity in testing, dispatching twice daily in many cases,” Michel Ouellette, senior vice president of Bombardier’s Global 7000 and Global 8000 program, said in the release.
