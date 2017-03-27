C Series jetliner completes first trans-Atlantic flight

Bombardier over the weekend completed a trans-Atlantic flight with a C Series CS100 test aircraft.
The successful flight was noteworthy because the weight inside the CS 100 was equivalent to an all-business class configuration simulating more than 40 passengers on the flight between New York’s JFK Airport and London City Airport, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft spokesman Bryan Tucker said Monday.
The trans-Atlantic flight was part of a series of flights with the narrowbody jetliner at London City for steep approach certification. The certification will allow C Series launch customer Swiss International Airlines to offer flights to and from London City, expected later this year.
The CS 100 aircraft used in the demonstration flights, known as FTV — or flight test vehicle — 2, returned to the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita Sunday afternoon.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
