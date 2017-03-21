Ryanair takes milestone 450th delivery of Boeing 737-800

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair on Tuesday took delivery of its 450th Boeing Next Generation 737-800.
The Dublin-based airline has taken, on average, delivery of 25 737-800s per year since 1999.
Ryanair has more than 80 unfilled orders for the 737-800, and is the launch customer for the 737 Max 200. It has 100 orders for that airplane, which is under development.
Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita manufactures 70 percent of the 737 Next Generation and Max for Boeing.
