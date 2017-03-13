Delta Air Lines acquires bigger stake in Aeromexico

Delta Air Lines, which operates daily, nonstop flights from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Atlanta and Minneapolis, has increased its stake in Grupo Aeromexico.
Delta said Monday that it successfully completed its cash tender offer to purchase an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of the parent company of Aeromexico for $53 a share — for a total of $620 million.
The Atlanta-based airline now owns 36.2 percent of the outstanding shares of Grupo Aeromexico, and has options for 12.8 percent more for a total of 49 percent of the outstanding shares of the parent company of Aeromexico.
“This is yet another milestone that strengthens the Delta-Aeroméxico relationship as we move toward implementing our joint cooperation agreement in the second quarter,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release.
