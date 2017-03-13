Delta Air Lines acquires bigger stake in Aeromexico

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us' Pause

2:33 Hymnal page survives after western Kansas fires

1:17 Ranchers, farmers from across the nation rush to help Kansas fire victims

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

0:22 Wesley Iwundu motivated by NCAA start in Dayton

2:28 Wichita State players react to NCAA tourney selection

3:02 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop react to Shockers' NCAA draw

2:08 GrandPad is the iPad for the elderly

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'