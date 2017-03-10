Air Capital Insider

March 10, 2017

McConnell sends nine to Women in Aviation conference

By Jerry Siebenmark

Wichita was well represented at last week’s Women in Aviation International Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Three members from the WAI Air Capital City Chapter attended as did nine airmen from McConnell Air Force Base in southeast Wichita.

“This [conference] was a chance to highlight our qualified and diverse aircrews to the outside world,” said Major Chrystina Jones, 22nd Air Refueling Wing plans and programs deputy chief, said in a news release this week from McConnell. “We have an opportunity to encourage young talented women interested in aviation to join the Air Force.”

Jones also is a member of the Air Capital City Chapter. The group from McConnell included women pilots, navigators, boom operators and air traffic controllers, according to the release.

The three-day conference was attended by 4,500 people from 19 countries and 165 exhibitors.

