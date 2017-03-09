It’s here: Second Global 7000 biz jet arrives in Wichita

The second Global 7000 business jet has arrived in Wichita.
The airplane, 70002, quietly touched down shortly before noon on Wednesday at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport following its ferry flight from Toronto’s Downsview Airport.
It will join airplane 70001 at the Bombardier Flight Test Center for the Global 7000 flight test program that kicked off in November.
Bombardier hopes to begin deliveries of its biggest and longest-range business jet in the second half of 2018.
