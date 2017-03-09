FAA awards type certification for Boeing 737 Max airplane

Boeing’s newest generation 737, the Max 8, has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boeing said Thursday it received FAA type certification for the narrowbody passenger jet after a more than year-long flight test process involving four Max 8 airplanes as well as ground and laboratory testing.
About 70 percent of the Max 8 including its fuselage was manufactured by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.
Boeing claims the third generation of its venerable 737 reduces fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions by an additional 14 percent over competing narrowbody airliners, which would include Airbus.
Boeing said it is preparing to deliver its first Max 8s in the coming months.
Next up for type certification is the 737 Max 9, the first airplane of which rolled out of Boeing’s Renton, Wash., factory on Tuesday. The Max 9 is the largest variant of the new Max airplanes. It is expected to enter service next year.
Seventy percent of that airplane is also manufactured by Spirit.
