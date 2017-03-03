Delta Air Lines unit adds five Wichita-built jets

Delta Air Lines subsidiary Delta Private Jets has acquired five new and used business jets, all of which were manufactured in Wichita.
The acquisition includes a new Cessna Citation CJ3+, Citation XLS+, Citation Excel and Citation Sovereign+ — all of which were built at Textron Aviation’s Cessna plant on the east side of Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
The company also purchased a Learjet 45XR, an out-of-production jet once built at Bombardier’s plant on the west side of Eisenhower.
“We’re committed to continuously updating our fleet to ensure our clients have luxurious, safe and convenient private jet travel at their fingertips,” David Sneed, Delta Private Jets executive vice president and COO, said in a news release.
The Kentucky based company didn’t disclose the value of the aircraft acquisition. It provides aircraft charter services, aircraft management and a Delta Private Jets Card service through a fleet of light, midsize, super-midsize and large business jets, including 70 that are equipped with wi-fi.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments