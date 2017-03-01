Textron Aviation goes Down Under for airshow

Textron Aviation is showing its wares this week at a large aviation and defense exposition halfway around the world.
Through its authorized dealer Hawker Pacific, the Wichita manufacturer of Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft has on display six airplanes at Avalon 2017, the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition.
The six-day-long event in Geelong, Australia, that ends Sunday is held every two years and attracts as many as 169,000 people and nearly 700 aircraft.
In addition to its aircraft – Cessna Citation Latitude, Beechcraft King Air C90GTx, Cessna Grand Caravan EX, Cessna TTx, Beechcraft Bonanza G36, Cessna Skylane 182 – Textron is also displaying the floor model of its Scorpion tactical jet.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments