Textron Aviation goes Down Under for airshow

10:35 Marshall talks Arch Madness Pause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

3:17 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop preview Arch Madness

1:40 Newborn gorilla sees the public for the first time

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap