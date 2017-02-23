Biz jet makers Cessna, Embraer stake their claims

Now that the full-year numbers are in, business jet makers are staking their claims as tops in different aircraft categories.
In separate news releases Thursday, Textron Aviation and Brazilian competitor Embbraer touted their two jets as tops in two different categories — rightfully so.
Textron laid claim to its newest jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, as 2016’s best-selling midsize jet. The company delivered 42 of the airplanes in 2016 in a category that includes six jet models (including its own Citation Sovereign+ and X+) such as Embraer’s Legacy 500 and Gulfstream’s G150 (which Gulfstream discontinued last fall).
A quick check of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association’s 2016 General Aviation Aircraft Shipment Report supports Textron’s claim — as it does Embraer’s claim of having the top-selling business jet among all business jets.
Embraer delivered 63 Phenom 300 light business jets last year. Coming in at a close second was Bombardier’s Challenger 350, at 62 deliveries last year.
