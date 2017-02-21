Iowa university to buy 11 new Cessna Skyhawk airplanes

The University of Dubuque has signed an exclusive and multi-year agreement with Textron Aviation for training aircraft and support — including an initial order for 11 Cessna Skyhawk 172s.
Terms of the agreement include the Iowa university’s purchase of aircraft solely from Wichita-based Textron Aviation through 2026, according to a news release Tuesday from the parent of Beechcraft and Cessna.
Textron Aviation also will provide product support, parts and training for the university aviation department’s new Skyhawk single-piston engine airplanes, manufactured at the company’s Independence, Kan., plant.
A university official said the initial purchase, deliveries of which will begin in the third quarter of 2017, helps the program achieve an ADS-B 2020 compliant fleet. The new Skyhawks are equipped with the next-generation Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flight deck.
“The Cessna Skyhawk platform provides increased situational awareness, which is critical to flight operations, and the enhanced weather and traffic information is particularly beneficial for new pilots,” said Steven Accinelli, the university’s director of aviation programs, in the release.
Textron Aviation did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.
