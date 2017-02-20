Textron Aviation enhances 1Call service in Europe

2:46 Hesston residents come together as shooting anniversary nears Pause

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:38 Nahola Fitness Center opens new pickleball courts

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:17 Catching lake monsters

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:27 Raw: Sinkhole swallows cars amid storms

2:45 KISS members put their image, history behind Oklahoma casino project

1:12 Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge