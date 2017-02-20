Textron Aviation enhances 1Call service in Europe

Textron Aviation has increased its support for European owners and operators of its aircraft.
The Wichita-based parent of Beechcraft and Cessna said Monday it has done so by enhancing its multi-lingual support at its 1Call center for customers who speak German, French and Spanish.
The 1Call service, launched a year ago, allows customers who have unscheduled aircraft maintenance issues to access quick technical support, expedited parts ordering, alternative lift solutions or mobile service unit scheduling.
“The service has been so successful that customers who utilized 1Call over the past 12 months have seen a reduced duration of aircraft downtime by more than 60 percent,” Kriya Shortt, Textron Aviation senior vice president of customer service, said in a news release.
Textron Aviation has six company-owned service centers in Europe, five line maintenance stations and more than 400 employees.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments