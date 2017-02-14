Airline passenger inconvenience metrics improve greatly in 2016

Flight cancellations, mishandled baggage and bumping rates were at their lowest in decades, according to a federal report on Tuesday.
The Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer report said airlines canceled 1.17 percent of their domestic flights in 2016, the lowest in 22 years.
The report said the mishandled baggage rate also fell in 2016, to 2.70 per 1,000 passengers. It was the lowest annual rate since the Transportation Department began collecting the data in late 1987, the report said.
Also at a historical low was the bumping rate, which was 0.62 per 10,000 passengers. That’s the lowest annual rate since 1995.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments