January 31, 2017 5:32 AM

Textron taps Triumph for parts on Citation Longitude jet

By Jerry Siebenmark

Aircraft supplier Triumph Group has been awarded work by Textron Aviation on its new Cessna Citation Longitude business jet.

Pennsylvania-based Triumph did not disclose the value of the work but said in a news release late Monday that it includes the manufacture of the Longitude’s aluminum spars and wing skins.

The work will be done at its Triumph Structures plant at 3258 S. Hoover, where the company recently added a Makino A6 5-axis horizontal machining center.

“We are pleased to see our relationship with Textron Aviation continue with the Longitude program,” Rick Rosenjack, executive vice president for Triumph Precision Components, said in the release. “Our focus on performance coupled with our investment in new technology provided us with this opportunity to further demonstrate our capability in high- speed, complex monolithic machining.”

The $23.9 million Longitude, a super midsize jet and the biggest Citation yet, is expected to be certified and the first few delivered late this year.

Triumph said it already supplies several components and systems to Textron Aviation including stringers, bulkheads, frames and spar caps.

First flight of Citation Longitude super-midsize jet

The first flight of Textron Aviation's Citation Longitude super-midsize jet comes less than a year after the company unveiled new details for the aircraft. The Longitude was piloted by experimental test pilots Ed Wenninger and Stuart Rogerson. During the two hour and two minute flight, the team tested the aircraft’s flaps, landing gear, pressurization systems, stability and control. (Video courtesy of Textron Aviation / Oct. 8, 2016)

 

