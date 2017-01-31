Textron taps Triumph for parts on Citation Longitude jet

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot Pause

1:25 First flight of Citation Longitude super-midsize jet

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:34 Valley Center talks about Tyler Brown's 50-point game

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban