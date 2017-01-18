Cessna grows its pilot training network in 2016

Textron Aviation expanded its Cessna Pilot Center network in 2016 by adding 24 flight school partners, the Wichita-based company said.
The new partners include five international flight schools in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Poland.
The additional flight schools brings its total CPC partners to 163, nearly all of which have a new Cessna 172 single, piston-engine airplane with a glass cockpit in their training fleet.
The addition of partners also boosted CPC curriculum sales to a record in 2016, Textron Aviation said, though it didn’t disclose specifics in a news release on Wednesday.
