Executive AirShare completes move to Jabara Airport

Executive AirShare said Wednesday it has completed its move to a new facility at Col. James Jabara Airport in northeast Wichita.
The fractional aircraft company and its 25 local employees are now working out of the new facility that comprises a 27,000-square-foot hangar and an adjoining 7,000-square-foot office.
“This move allows us to facilitate Wichita customers with greater efficiency and service,” Harry Mitchel, Executive AirShare’s chief operating officer, said in a news release. “Wichita, as our first home, will always be an important location for us. This demonstrates that commitment to the market.”
The Lenexa-based company announced in July it would move its operations from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in west Wichita to Jabara, at 3512 N. Webb.
The company was founded in Wichita in 2000 and operates a fleet of of Bombardier Learjet 45XR, Embraer Phenom 300 and Phenom 100, Cessna Citation CJ2+, and Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft for shareowners in the central and Great Lakes regions of the U.S.
