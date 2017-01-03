Signature parent merges aircraft management unit with Gama’s

BBA Aviation plc, the British parent of Signature Flight Support, said Tuesday it has merged its aircraft management and charter business with Gama Aviation’s U.S. aircraft management business.
The merger, both companies said, is expected to create one of the world’s largest aircraft management and charter businesses.
The deal adds more than 90 managed aircraft to Gama’s fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft under management by the combined business to 20,000.
“Customers will benefit from the scale of the combined business through enhanced national and global service coverage and improved buying power resulting in lower costs,” Gama, also based in the United Kingdom, said in its news release Tuesday.
BBA’s Signature Flight Support comprises a chain of 200 fixed-base operations, including at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
