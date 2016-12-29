Throwback Thursday: A 747, Wichita and the space shuttle

Did you know that Wichitans had a hand in America’s space shuttle program?
On Nov. 20, 1990 Boeing Wichita delivered the second aircraft for carrying space shuttles to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Modification of the former Japan Airlines’ 747-100 was started in Wichita in the summer of 1989 under a $55 million contract.
It was one of two 747-100s used by NASA to ferry the shuttles piggyback between Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and Cape Canaveral, Fla.
