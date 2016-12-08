Business aviation flights down from Oct., up from last Nov.

Business aviation activity in November was down from October but up from a year ago, according to a report released Thursday by Argus International.
Argus’ TraqPak report said overall business aviation flights were down 5.5 percent compared with October. But they were up 4.9 percent compared with November 2015.
Year-over-year gains were recorded in all segments of aircraft types, according to Argus: turboprops were up 5.6 percent; light jets were up 4.2 percent; midsize jets were up 3.5 percent and large jets were up 4.9 percent.
Argus’ analysis is based on all instrument flight rules flights in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.
