Photographer Paul Bowen named Aero Club Trophy recipient

The Wichita Aero Club named aviation photographer Paul Bowen as the seventh recipient of its annual WAC Trophy.
Bowen will be honored at the club’s annual gala on Jan. 28. A location for the gala has not yet been determined.
The club made the announcement at the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Orlando, Fla.
Bowen’s aircraft photos have served as the cover for more than 1,000 magazines, including his images of vortices or swirling currents of air created by an airplane’s wing tips flying in clouds or fog.
He has been shooting aircraft photos for more than 40 years including for companies such as Textron Aviation Cessna. Bowen has also published four books featuring his airplane photography.
Bowen joins other Wichita aviation industry notables that have received the Trophy, including Cessna chairman-emeritus Russ Meyer and former Spirit AeroSystems CEO Jeff Turner.
