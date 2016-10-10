Brazil approves upgraded King Airs

Brazilian aviation regulators have approved sales of Beechcraft King Airs equipped with Pro Line Fusion avionics, Textron Aviation said Monday.
Certification from Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil allows the Wichita-based aircraft manufacturer to begin “imminent” deliveries of the twin turboprops equipped with Rockwell Collins newest avionics, Textron Aviation said.
The certification covers all three King Air models: the C90GTx, 250 and 350i/ER.
The Pro Line-equipped King Airs also include cabin upgrades such as electronically dimmable window shades and wireless internet capability.
