Garden City FBO’s parent acquires aircraft repair shop

New York-based Saker Aviation Services has acquired an aircraft repair shop in Garden City for $300,000 in cash.
Saker, which also owns a fixed-base operation at Garden City Regional Airport in far western Kansas, said in a news release Friday the purchase of 20-year-old Aircraft Services Inc. rounds out its services there.
Saker said co-owner Gary Keller will remain with the company.
Saker also operates an FBO at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York as well as charter and aircraft management services.
