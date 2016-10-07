Air Capital Insider

October 7, 2016 10:48 AM

Garden City FBO’s parent acquires aircraft repair shop

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

New York-based Saker Aviation Services has acquired an aircraft repair shop in Garden City for $300,000 in cash.

Saker, which also owns a fixed-base operation at Garden City Regional Airport in far western Kansas, said in a news release Friday the purchase of 20-year-old Aircraft Services Inc. rounds out its services there.

Saker said co-owner Gary Keller will remain with the company.

Saker also operates an FBO at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport in New York as well as charter and aircraft management services.

