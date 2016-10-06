Bombardier working to fly Global 7000 ‘as soon as possible’

Bombardier’s newest — and biggest — business jet will fly this year, but it’s not clear when.
Reuters on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, said Bombardier’s Global 7000 will make its first flight in November.
But Bombardier Business Aircraft spokesman Mark Masluch would not confirm a definitive first flight date.
“What we can confirm is the engines are on and we are progressing … to fly this year,” Masluch said. It’s “all hands on deck to fly as soon as possible and were progressing toward that goal.”
The Global 7000’s GE Passport engines will be assembled at GE’s Strother Field plant in Arkansas City.
The Global 7000 will have a range of 7,400 nautical miles and seating for up to 23 passengers and crew. That compares with a 6,000-nautical-mile range and seating for up to 19 on its Global 6000.
The 7000 will come to Wichita shortly after its first flight for its flight test program, Masluch said.
