Cessna delivers milestone Citation jet

Textron Aviation said Monday Cessna Aircraft has delivered a milestone Citation business jet.
The delivery of a Citation M2 marks the 5,000th delivery of a light Citation business jet.
The Mustang, M2, CJ3+ and CJ4 comprise Cessna’s line of Citation light jets.
The jet that pushed the company to the milestone was an M2 built at the company’s Independence plant and delivered to Helitrip Charter LLP. Helitrip is leasing the aircraft to Catreus Ltd., a United Kingdom-based charter operator. It will be the second M2 for Catreus, whose fleet also comprises the Citation Mustang, Bravo, Excel, XLS and XLS+ business jets.
“After bringing the first M2 into the U.K. last year, we have seen an increase in demand for the aircraft,” Cy Williams, Caetrus chief executive, said in a news release. “Adding a second M2 to the fleet will now allow us to meet the demand.”
Cessna delivered its first Citation business jet in 1972, and claims the Citation family as the largest fleet of business jets in the world.
The Citation line up encompasses eight models that are classified as light and midsize. Textron Aviation is expected to soon mark the first flight of the Citation Longitude, a super midsize jet that will be its biggest yet. The Longitude is to be followed by its first large business jet, the Hemisphere, which is expected to make its first flight in 2019.
The company has delivered more than 7,000 Citation jets.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments