New state law seeks to stop 'stalking by way of the courts'

Staci Jones poses for a photo at her lawyer's office on Friday, June 22, 2018 in Collierville, Tenn. Advocates for domestic violence victims are praising a new Tennessee law that seeks to stop a common tactic that batterers use after their victims have fled to safety: Filing frivolous lawsuits designed to bankrupt or inflict more harm on the people they already have abused. Jones, teaches English as a second language and said she probably owes more than $100,000 from ongoing legal battles with a man she hoped to never see again. Adrian Sainz AP Photo