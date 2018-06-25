2 more lawsuits challenge proposed mine near wilderness area

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a prospecting drill rig bores into the bedrock near Ely, Minn., in search of copper, nickel and precious metals that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. Environmental groups filed two more lawsuits Monday, June 25, 2018, challenging the Interior Department's decision to reinstate the federal mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. The two lawsuits follow a similar case filed Friday by Minnesota businesses that depend on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Steve Karnowski, File AP Photo