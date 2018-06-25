APNewsBreak: Montana tribe can't account for $14.5 million

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012 file photo, Darrin Old Coyote, then chairman of the Crow Tribe, leads riders past Veterans Park as Crow Tribe members gather for the inaugural parade in Crow Agency, Mont. An audit released Monday, June 25, 2018 found that tribe cannot account for $14.5 million in federal transportation funding, most of it received during Coyote’s leadership. The tribe could be forced to repay some or all of the money if cannot document where it went. The Billings Gazette via AP, File Larry Mayer