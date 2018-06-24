Final passage expected Sunday of Louisiana sales tax deal

Louisiana's third special legislative session this year is nearing an end, with a deal on track that will avert hefty cuts to public colleges, tuition aid and public safety programs.
Senators intend to give final passage Sunday afternoon to a sales tax renewal bill that will raise $463 million for the state operating budget that starts in July. That vote will send it to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is eagerly waiting to sign it into law.
All that remained was for the Senate and House to work out the spending plans for the new money, with the main dispute about how to account for any money that might come in above the forecast.
Still, legislative leaders hoped they could complete those negotiations and wrap up the session Sunday night.
Comments