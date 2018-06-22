BLM agrees to pay energy company $1.5M for canceled leases

The Bureau of Land Management has agreed to pay SG Interests $1.5 million after the energy company sued over the cancellation of 18 oil and gas leases covering more than 30 square miles (78 sq. kilometers) in the Thompson Divide area in western Colorado.
The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the undeveloped leases were among 25 covering more than 50 square miles (129 sq. kilometers) that the BLM canceled in 2016 at the request of a coalition of governments, environmentalists, ranchers and others.
At the time, the BLM said it would pay SG Interests and Ursa Resources, which held the other seven leases, about $1 million for what was paid for acquiring the leases at auction and for rental fees on the leases.
In SG's case, that amounted to about $468,000. SG argued it had invested far more in working toward eventual development of the leases.
