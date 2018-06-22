California lawmakers push last-minute data privacy bill

Lawmakers are scrambling to pass an internet privacy bill and keep a related initiative off the November ballot.
The bill would empower consumers to ask companies what personal data they've collected. Consumers could then ask companies to delete their information and refrain from selling it.
It would bar companies from selling data from users under 16 without consent.
Lawmakers negotiated the legislation with Alastair Mactaggart, who has spent millions of dollars to put an initiative on the ballot that would do many of the same things.
Lawmakers aim to pass the bill and have the governor sign it by Thursday. That's the deadline to withdraw initiatives from the ballot.
Tech giants such as At&T and Google oppose the initiative. It wasn't immediately clear where they stand on the bill.
