Gunshot detection technology coming to Wisconsin schools

This June 22, 2018 photo shows a gunshot-detection sensor installed in the Kenosha Unified School District administration building in Kenosha, Wisc. Wisconsin schools are rolling out various security upgrades this fall with grant funding state lawmakers approved this year after the shootings in Parkland, Florida. The sensors are designed to alert police within seconds of shots being fired and activate surveillance cameras near their location to livestream the scene to authorities. Ivan Moreno AP Photo