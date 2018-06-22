The Latest: Senate leaders advance last-ditch sales tax bid

The Latest on Louisiana's special session on taxes (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Louisiana Senate leaders are proposing a last-ditch method of raising revenue to avoid deep cuts in the budget that takes hold in days.
With a 7-2 vote Friday, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs started advancing legislation that would delay expiration of a 1 percent sales tax that falls off the books July 1.
The proposal from Republican Senate President John Alario and Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Chairman J.P. Morrell would keep the sales tax in place for another year. The method to do that is a technical one, temporarily suspending the sales tax expiration.
Morrell, a New Orleans Democrat, says it's not the favored approach. But senators worry that the House remains deadlocked on its sales tax bills.
There's disagreement about how many votes it would take to pass the resolution.
___
8 a.m.
Lawmakers in the Louisiana House are having trouble bridging the same divides that left two previous special sessions this year without a tax deal.
As the House returns Friday for further negotiations, lawmakers are wondering if this third special session will end with the same inaction as the first.
Steep budget cuts across college campuses and state programs are near. They'll hit agencies and higher education in July if lawmakers don't agree to additional taxes.
Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras urged lawmakers Thursday night to continue tax talks, to try to break the stalemate. But he described his chamber at an "extreme deadlock."
At issue is how much of an expiring 1 percent sales tax to renew. Renewal takes a two-thirds vote, requiring a mix of Republican and Democratic votes.
Comments