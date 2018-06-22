The Latest: Senate leaders advance last-ditch sales tax bid

State Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, second from left, speaks with, from left, Reps. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans; Charles "Bubba" Chaney, R-Rayville; John Bagneris, D-New Orleans; and Jeff Hall, D-Alexandria, on the House floor as sales tax negotiations continued, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Melinda Deslatte AP Photo