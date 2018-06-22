Many Brazilians look to military amid anger at politicians

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, presidential hopeful, conservative lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro flashes two thumbs up as he poses for a photo with cadets during a ceremony marking Army Day, in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro, a former Army captain who waxes nostalgically about the dictatorship, is second in the polls behind da Silva, who is jailed and likely will not be able to run. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo