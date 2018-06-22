Federal trial concludes in South Portland pipeline lawsuit

A federal trial challenging South Portland's ordinance banning crude oil exports has concluded this week.
The Portland Press Herald reports arguments in the suit filed by Portland Pipe Line Corp. finished up Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
The company claims the "Clear Skies" law discriminates against out-of-state competitors and interferes with federal regulations.
South Portland contends there's no longer a source of crude oil after plans for a separate pipeline bringing crude from western Canada were abandoned. The city twice unsuccessfully requested the suit be dismissed.
The Clear Skies Ordinance was adopted after residents worried that oil from Canadian fracking could be shipped through Maine.
South Portland has spent over $1 million on legal fees in the case. The case is expected to land in federal appeals court.
Comments