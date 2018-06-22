Kentucky governor downplays effect of EU tariffs on bourbon

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol, in Frankfort. In comments at odds with his home state’s whiskey distillers, Bevin is downplaying fears that the European Union's retaliatory tariffs could disrupt the booming market for the Bluegrass state’s iconic bourbon industry. “There’s always the potential for some type of impact, but I don’t think it will be a tremendous impact,” Bevin said when asked about tariffs during a TV interview this week with Bloomberg. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo