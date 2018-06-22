West Virginia Lottery Commission sets sports betting rules

West Virginia's lottery commission has set its rules for sports betting in the state.
New outlets report that the rules were approved at an emergency meeting Thursday. West Virginia Lottery Director Alan Larrick says the sports betting rules give the state's five casinos plenty of time to become familiar with the regulations set forth in the rules.
Larrick says the goal is to have sports betting available by football season.
West Virginia passed its sports betting law earlier this year, shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal law that had banned most sports betting.
