Russia says evidence of Syria chemical attacks was faked

A Russian military officer displays a chemical lab during a briefing by Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries in Kubinka Patriot park outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Russian officials said the lab was used by the rebels to produce mustard gas and contained equipment made in Western Europe. Russia said Friday that the U.S. and its allies have relied on fabricated evidence to accuse the Syrian government of launching chemical attacks against civilians. Russia’s foreign and defense ministries also charged that the international chemical weapons watchdog has failed to objectively investigate the alleged chemical attacks and is subject to political control. (AP Photo)