Malaysia names new central bank governor

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, right, shakes hands with newly appointed National Bank Gov. Nor Shamsiah Mohamad Yunus during a press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, June 22, 2018. Lim said that the king has consented to Nor Shamsiah's appointment to head Bank Negara Malaysia from July 1 for a five-year term. (AP Photo)