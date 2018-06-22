State lawmaker wants end to 'Cash for Cars' signs in NYC

A New York state lawmaker says he's sick of illegal "Cash for Cars" signs going up around his New York City district and wants to stop the signs.
Democratic state Sen. Tony Avella says the signs are an eyesore for the residents of Queens. WCBS-TV reports the Department of Sanitation already has rules in place that makes it illegal to post signs in certain public locations.
City officials note that most of the companies putting up the signs use prepaid phones, which makes it difficult to track offenders. The department says it does give out fines ranging from $75 to $300.
Avella said Thursday that current rules are not enough, and he's willing to meet with city officials to look for a more permanent solution.
Comments