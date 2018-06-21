The Latest: Lawmakers seek probe of Interior boss' land deal

FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the FY19 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's family is involved in a land deal with the head of an energy services giant that has business with the Interior Department. Politico first reported the Zinkes' dealings with Halliburton chairman David Lesar for a planned commercial development in Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Mont. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo